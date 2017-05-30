US President Donald Trump Goofs On Twitter After His Departure From Italy…

“Together we’ll overcome this threat”. The president said recent terrorist attacks in Manchester, England, and Egypt underscored the need for the U.S.to “defeat terrorism and protect civilization”.

They emerged unsure of his commitment to NATO’s collective-defense principle, unclear as to his stance toward Russian Federation, deeply concerned about his distrust of free-trade agreements and in suspense as to whether he’ll withdraw the USA from the 2015 Paris Agreement to slow climate change.

While Trump’s decision was not a surprise, the reaction was swift and critical.

The Times said Trump’s choice in Sicily showed the American president was “out of step” with his fellow leaders. “In some ways it’s worse than I thought”.

On the substance of this issue, Trump is on solid ground.

“No doubt, this will be the most challenging G7 summit in years”, he said as the summit got under way in Taormina, a town on the Italian island which overlooks the Mediterranean. “I think we hit a home run no matter where we are”. “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”. And some are starting to question the chances for Trump’s pledge to overhaul the USA tax code.

“The president was able to make some of the most unbelievable deals that have really been made by any administration ever”, enthused his economic adviser Gary Cohn. Trump received multiple standing ovations – one of his favorite measures of success – during a speech on USA relations with Israel.

“His rhetoric and actions suggest he does not consider it a priority to build good and engaging relations with allies the U.S.so far considered its most important ones”, she said.

“On the alliance front, we’re having to engage in permanent damage limitation”.

On Saturday, Trump said he ends his trip hopeful that “America’s oldest and newest friends” can “eradicating the terrorism that plagues humanity”. “NATO is as equipped to deal with counter-terrorism as the Vatican”. While White House officials said the speech should be read as re-affirming his support, the encounter left allies still uncertain whether the US would come to their aid if attacked.

“It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthen American bonds”, said Trump.

Before heading to NATO, Trump criticized Germany’s trade surplus in a private meeting with senior European Union officials.

Fresh from his public dressing-down of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders for not spending enough on defence, Mr Trump is expected to be just as ready to take on his G7 counterparts, the BBC’s James Landale in Sicily reports. The United States pays 22 percent of those costs, according to a formula based on national income.That isn’t how Europe leaders and most of the continent’s media see it.”In many ways, Russian Federation through its various actions has contributed to the revival and reinvigoration of the Alliance”, Dr. Mattelaer says. Trump hung back, deciding against joining his peers.

Trump ended his nine-day trip overseas with a speech to USA troops in Sicily, where he recounted his visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy and his work to counter terrorism.

Some European leaders believe Trump can still be coaxed away from his controversial campaign positions.

Whether on relations with Muslims or climate change, the two Trump aides said, the 45th USA president is evolving.