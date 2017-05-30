US President Donald Trump Tasks Islamic Countries In Fighting Terrorism

The ministry spokesman also called on the U.S.to stop “warmongering” policies in the region.

“We wanted to tell the world that on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, we are to ready to have interaction”, he said.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a joint statement in Jerusalem, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Trump referenced the new center in his speech to 50 Middle East leaders Sunday afternoon.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the “evil losers” responsible for a deadly attack on concert-goers in England and called on leaders in the Middle East in particular to help root out violence.

The White House immediately denied the report, until Trump tweeted the next day that he had an “absolute right” to share information he deems fit as president.

Aides said the approach was purposeful, and the normally free-wheeling Trump was well-aware of the risks of veering off script on issue where every word is intensely scrutinized. “It will leave an impression on me forever”.

“But Secretary Ross, that may be not necessarily because they don’t have those feelings there but because they control people and don’t allow them to come and express their feelings quite the same as we do here“, a CNBC host interjected. The U.S. has never recognized Israeli sovereignty over parts of the Old City seized in the 1967 war.

He also said that the USA and its regional allies should be aware of the fact that Iran is a “democratic, stable and powerful” country which seeks to fight terrorism and violence and will not change its path because of the US claims.

Trump also toured the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which by Christian tradition is where Jesus was crucified and the location of his tomb.

On Tuesday, Trump will give a speech at the Israel Museum and then go to Bethlehem for a brief meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority President.

But Trump may face concerns from Israelis over the new $110 billion arms deal he announced during his stop in Saudi Arabia as well as questions from Israeli officials about the revelations that he disclosed sensitive Israeli intelligence to Russian officials.

And while the tour overseas hasn’t slowed the stream of headlines about investigations into alleged Russian influence in Trump’s election victory, or his decision to divulge sensitive intelligence information leaders of that country, some veteran political reporters say the president’s trip has given him a chance to outline how his administration plans to engage with the larger world.