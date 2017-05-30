US to rule on climate change within days

Trump had told members of his inner circle that the USA will withdraw from the Paris agreement, the report said, citing the Axios news site, which quoted three sources.

He previously threatened to pull out.

The Paris agreement is broader than any previous climate deal.

“The Paris accord, created in 2015 after lengthy negotiations, calls on 196 nations to ratchet back greenhouse gas emissions”.

The countries voluntarily agreed to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and also make efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The agreement required the ratification of at least 55 states, representing 55 percent of global emissions. “Exploiting the flexibility of the Paris Agreement to reduce our commitment, or even pulling us out, would be a disaster for the United States, provoking worldwide blowback, harming our global leadership role, and threatening the health and safety of all families in this country”. The leaders also reaffirmed their dedication to the Paris Agreement – that is, all did but President Donald Trump. Throughout the campaign, Trump had pledged to withdraw from the pact.

The news outlet cited three sources with direct knowledge in its report that the President had told multiple people in private, including the Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, that he will withdraw the United States from the deal.

Withdrawal would risk making Mr Trump unpopular not only with his allies overseas, but also with activists at home.

But a communique released by G7 leaders meeting in Taormina, Sicily, made clear they have been unsuccessful thus far.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying.There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not”.

What would be the effect?

“It’s not a small difference, but six of seven countries agree on climate action and the U.S.is still in a phase of revision I hope will conclude soon”, Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister for host Italy, said in a press briefing.

“And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”, she said, according to the dpa news agency.

And what’s more, some of Mr Trump’s own country is likely to ignore his scepticism.

On trade, the G7 vowed “to keep our markets open and to fight protectionism”, but also to combat “unfair trade practices” and help those left behind by globalization, after Trump came to power vowing “America First”.