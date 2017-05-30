USA appeals court hears case against Trump’s travel ban

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren).

The case is State of Hawaii vs. Donald Trump, and as the LA Times reports, the judges this time are Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, based in Phoenix; Judge Ronald M. Gould, based in Seattle; and Judge Richard A. Paez, based in Pasadena.

Trump’s first attempt at the travel ban, which he signed on January 27, barred entry for nationals of seven majority Muslim countries, shut down the entire refugee program, blocked visitors who already had already been issued visas and gave immigration preference to religious minorities, which Trump said was created to help Christians.

The panel of three 9th Circuit judges – all appointed by President Bill Clinton – will join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in deciding the fate of the ban.

Monday’s hearing was the second major legal test for the revised travel ban in the span of a week. Trump wants those decisions reversed.

Last week, judges on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether to affirm a Maryland federal judge’s decision putting the ban on ice.

He also said the President has since clarified remarks made during the campaign, saying Trump was referring to Islamic terrorists. Decades later, it was revealed Solicitor General Charles Fahy suppressed evidence from the court that there was no evidence that Japanese Americans were acting as spies – in other words, he misled the Court about the government’s motives – which resulted in one of the greatest atrocities committed on American soil in the 20th Century.

Katyal said no, and suggested the president could work with Congress on legitimate measures.

They argue it violates the Constitution by disfavoring Islam and point to statements Trump made repeatedly as a candidate in which he said he would ban Muslims from entering the country.

Katyal said Trump had said and done enough after becoming president to back up their claim that the order amounted to religious discrimination. It’s been longer than 90 days since the first of these travel bans was issued, so … where’s the new vetting process?

Arguments are underway in Seattle over whether to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Ninth Circuit is reviewing a decision made by a federal judge in Hawaii over Trump’s second executive order (EO) that temporarily restricted travel of citizens from a handful of majority-Muslim countries. The number of refugees arriving in the USA dipped to 2,070 in March, which was a six-year low except for a period in 2013 when the federal government was shut down. It made Watson’s ruling the prevailing block to Trump’s plans, but one only created to last for about two weeks.

Aukerman said Roberts’ order applies to communications before the November election, as well as those during the transition period between administrations, which would capture those of congressional staffers who reportedly took part in drafting the executive order.

The federal appellate judges are considering rulings by two federal judges against the travel ban.

Hawaii-based U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson issued a preliminary injunction after concluding there was ample evidence to show that anti-Muslim sentiment motivated Trump’s action.

The documents were sought in the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of MI, the Arab American Civil Rights League and others, which argue that Trump’s executive order on immigration pursues his campaign pledge to stop Muslims from coming to the United States. But the scope of the rulings differed. But the judge wondered whether Trump is forever forbidden from adopting an executive order along the lines of his travel ban. That case is separate from the two that have put Trump’s latest ban on hold. “And honestly, they asked great questions of both sides so it just seemed like the judges were very well prepared”, Chin said. The US Supreme Court is likely to be the ultimate decider, but the high court is not expected to take up the issue for several months.

But Wall argued that the judges shouldn’t be conducting a “wide ranging inquiry into subjective motivation” of Trump, pointing out that a U.S.