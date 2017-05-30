USA considering ban on laptops on all worldwide flights

The U.S. “might” ban laptops from the cabins of all worldwide flights into and out of the country as well as roll out more elaborate security screening of carry- on baggage, the head of Homeland Security said. “But it is a real sophisticated threat, and I will reserve that decision until we see where it’s going”.

Right now electronic devices larger than a cellphone are banned from the cabin on USA -bound flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa.

Airline companies were quick to express their concern following Kelly’s statements, as such ban could hurt ticket sales.

To recall, the current ban was passed in March, that barred the entry of electronic gadgets in the US-bound flights from eight Muslim nations.

“There’s a real threat”, Kelly said on Sunday, adding that terrorists are “obsessed” with the idea of downing a plane in flight, “particularly if it’s a U.S. carrier, particularly if it’s full of mostly United States folks”.

Travellers to and from the U.S. also face additional delays and tighter scrutiny of hand luggage regardless of whether the USA extends its laptop ban to all flights into the US.

The secretary also spoke about Trump’s six-country travel ban and said that it’s just a travel pause for 90 days. Among those is Emirates, one of the largest airlines in the world, which last month decreased the number of flights to the United States due to lack of demand.

The suggested expansion was believed to be abandoned after talks in Brussels, but officials assured that “other measures” are on the table. The current ban affects 350 flights a week, and the proposed ban would impact 390 a day!

According to the International Air Transport Association, around 4,300 international departures and arrivals take place in the United States on a daily basis, transporting about 560,000 passengers. Foreign tourists previous year alone spent $246 billion in the United States. IATA Director General, Alexandre de Juniac recently held a meeting with the official to discuss “alternative measures”, that includes better bomb-detecting devices.

Mr Kelly also alluded to the possibility that improved bag-screening devices could soon alleviate the need for such strict procedures.