USA president Donald Trump satisfied with G7 defence of free trade agreement

Donald Trump continued to distance himself from fellow leaders over climate change at the Group of Seven summit, and said he’ll determine next week whether to pull the USA out of the Paris climate agreement.

The trip, aides hoped at the time, would give them a chance to reset the narrative, shifting the conversation away from talk of Russian ties and federal investigations and toward a series of carefully crafted speeches and images that would define Trump’s first official overseas expedition.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel characterized climate change talks with Trump as “very unsatisfying”.

The landmark agreement, which was signed in Paris two years ago, aims at significantly reducing carbon emissions, by limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.

The message was published as Trump left Sicily after the G7 summit.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said “next week” he will make a decision on whether to remain part of the Paris Agreement on climate change. The agreement was entered into under the Obama Administration.

But Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic advisor, on Friday said the president had told his G7 colleagues that he regarded the environment as important.

US Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, is on the record saying climate change is a hoax promulgated by a group if scientists to make money.

Merkel sent shockwaves through Washington and London by saying on Sunday that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the United States under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners. A top White House adviser said the president’s views were evolving on the issue. “His basis for decision is ultimately going to be what’s best for the United States”. “President Trump should now return to Washington and make the right decision, take climate change seriously and take action with the rest of the world”.

At one point during his time in Brussels, he muscled aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders walked into the alliance’s new headquarters for a photo session.

Trump had said he would listen to what USA partners have to say at the G7 before making a decision on how to proceed.

Trump’s traditional power dynamics were once again at play in a forceful arm-jerking handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 – who hours earlier had gritted his teeth to deliver his own stiff handshake.