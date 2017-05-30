Valverde officially replaces Luis Enrique as Barcelona manager

Hence, Barca have opted for a man with vast experience of Spanish football, in the form of Ernesto Valverde.

Restoring balance to the Barca midfield will be one of Valverde’s most important tasks, as will another of Cruyff’s legacies in ensuring there is once more a steady flow from the club’s youth academy into the first-team.

Valverde also represented the likes of Espanyol, Athletic and Real Mallorca as a player, while winning one senior cap for Spain, before beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Athletic in 2001.

Ander Herrera played under Valverde at Athletic Club in 2013, and according to The Times, the coach will try to meet the Manchester United midfielder with the aim of luring him to Camp Nou.

The 53-year-old, who stepped down after four seasons at Athletic Bilbao, replaces Luis Enrique ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

Luis Enrique signed off his three seasons in charge with a ninth trophy of his reign in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Alaves. But it was only at the end of the season that, Ernesto Valverde became the favourite, after stepping down from his job at Athletico Bilbao. He guided them to the UEFA Cup final in 2007, when they lost on penalties to Sevilla, but finished mid-table in LaLiga in both of his seasons.

Valverde, 53, has had success in nearly every job he has had, reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2007 with Barca’s city rivals Espanyol and winning three Greek league titles with Olympiakos Piraeus. Bilbao have never been relegated and consistently finish in La Liga’s European places despite not splashing cash on global players like their nearest competitors.

Valverde will have in his hands a team with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, but he will eventually need to start revamping part of an aging squad that includes veterans Andres Iniesta, Javier Mascherano and Gerard Pique.