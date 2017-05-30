Venezuela May Hold Constituent Assembly Elections in July – Electoral Council

After almost two months of protests demanding an early presidential vote, the pro-government electoral council on Tuesday said voting for a controversial “constituent assembly” would be held in July and delayed state elections in December.

At an open air rally before thousands of supporters wearing red t-shirts, Maduro signed a document formally establishing the terms for electing members of a “constituent assembly” that will be tasked with drafting a new constitution. How Did Venezuela Go From So Rich To So Poor? https://t.co/Gix7e3ONls (radio)- Alicia Hernández (@por_puesto) May 24, 2017 Meanwhile government critics have once again clashed with police on the streets of Caracas.

A Reuters report from Washington claimed that the new sanctions package was aimed at stepping up pressure on the leftist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his loyalists, amid growing concern over a crackdown on street protests and his efforts to consolidate his rule over the South American oil-producing country.

Regional gubernatorial elections, meant to have been held past year, would take place on December 10, he added.

Opposition leaders were quick to cry foul at the proposal. At least 53 people have been killed as a result of the unrest that began in early April.

The Assembly, which, according to Maduro, will be comprised of 500 representatives, has the power to change the system of the government or draw up a new constitution, and neither the president nor other existing constituted authorities, including the parliament now controlled by the opposition, can object against it.

Venezuela is suffering triple-digit inflation, a fourth year of recession, long lines at shops and widespread shortages of basic foods and medicines.

Some Venezuelans reacted on social media saying that they had lost all trust in the electoral body and demanded fresh general elections rather than regional polls.

The head of the pro-government electoral council said on Tuesday voting for the “constituent assembly” would be held in late July.

Falcon state in northwestern Venezuela on Wednesday said people caught stealing “strategic materials”, like cables, from government companies would also be tried in military courts, as per Maduro’s new security plan. In a letter released last week, the nation’s chief prosecutor also said she would not participate, contending that rather than alleviate Venezuela’s political upheaval it would likely only further accentuate it.

A Supreme Court judge on Tuesday criticized the socialist administration’s bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis.

Nonetheless, Maduro has pressed on, outlining Tuesday how members of the congress charged with rewriting the constitution will be selected.

“There is no way the opposition could win”, said Luis Vicente Leon, a Caracas-based pollster.

The move was immediately denounced by the opposition-controlled National Assembly.