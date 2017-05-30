Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Verisk Analytics now has $13.21 billion valuation. They now have a Dollars 80 price target on the stock. About 815,426 shares traded. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) had a decrease of 21.09% in short interest. The stock has been downbeat for quite some time as is down -6.06% for the last 20 trading days, and now the firm’s performance is turning out to be bullish with a 1.71% gain for the week. It is down 0.00% since May 29, 2016 and is. The stock’s market capitalization is 13.32B. The Company’s divisions include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Since December 22, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $50.98 million activity. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,557.25. DUCKER MICHAEL L also sold $2.50M worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. J Goldman Com LP invested in 0.07% or 12,900 shares. Its the same as in 2016Q3. Perhaps, that suggests something about why 95.89% of the outstanding share supply is held by institutional investors. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 7,526 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 325,781 shares. 12,627 are owned by Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO) for 18,139 shares. 29,371 are owned by Gam Ag. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% or 7,202 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment invested in 44,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 633,988 shares. Covington invested in 20,422 shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Therefore 54% are positive. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by Wood with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 26 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 28 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Dundee Securities on Thursday, December 8. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.3% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX) stake by 4.41M shares to 2.88M valued at $77.85 million in 2016Q4. McCarthy Vincent de P. had sold 52,331 shares worth $4.28 million. LEHMAN JOHN F sold $649,204 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. IORDANOU CONSTANTINE sold $623,154 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 2 the insider WRIGHT DAVID B sold $665,495. 815426 shares were traded on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s last session. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was sold by Huston Eva F.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has declined -0.76% since January and is up 1.44% for the past week. Therefore 38% are positive.

01/18/2017 – Verisk Analytics, Inc. was downgraded to “equal-weight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 15 by Susquehanna. Now Dean Foods Company $21.00 target price is just $4 shy of the official lowest sell-side analyst price target on Wall Street. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, May 16. “(NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Bruyette & Woods”. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, January 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q4 2016. Year to date is -0.76%, -3.87% over the last quarter, -3.98% for the past six months and 1.99% over the last 12 months. It improved, as 76 investors sold PRGO shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. For the last month, company shares are -1.89%. They now have a United States dollars 75 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 80.14 and its 200 day moving average is 81.72. The share price of VRSK has decreased by over -3.98% in the last six months. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.07% or 512,143 shares. 13,555 were reported by Profund Ltd Liability Co. Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 8,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

12/17/2015 – Verisk Analytics, Inc. had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 7,766 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Grp reported 0.01% stake. Gideon Cap Inc owns 3,674 shares. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 93,450 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 85,701 last quarter. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,372 shares and now owns 60,118 shares. Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) was reduced too. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Saturday, April 1. MET’s profit will be $1.39B for 9.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.