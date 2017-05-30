At a ceremony this morning, dozens of veterans gathered at Wade Hampton Memorial Park to honor the fallen. The store that is a symbol of sheer patriotism and the American spirit has put all of its products under this Memorial Day sale.

“It’s not a day of bar-b-q’s and parties”. According to Vickers, these flags help a lot in reminding everyone about those who have fallen and those with scars that will never go away.

The North Augusta High School N.J.R.O.T.C. drill team started off the event.

That comment made an impact with Brent Truitt, president of local chapter of the Special Forces Association – one of the dozens of local veterans groups to attend the ceremony. For Bob Ramsey, he says his 26 years of service was a chance of a lifetime.

At the Rockies game, they paused to honor those who served, including Master Sergeant Jonathan Thompson who was at the game and received a standing ovation. “I thank them every day”. He said, “Oh, the memory. We were in 8 major Island Invasions”. “The freedoms that we have are because of those that gave, for those out there giving, and for those still out there to give”. “Long after the war has been fought, their children will still be missing a parent, young wives and husbands will be without their life partners, and parents will forever grieve for their heroic sons and daughters who died way too early”, said Filippo. “And honor them with services like this.” resident Wayne Krueger tells us.

Rows of flags were placed near gravesites for Memorial Day to honor those buried at Bay Pines National Cemetery. “I lost him in 2016 and my brother was in the Marines, so it’s just something I feel I needed to be here”, said resident Edna Nixon.