Victims thank heroes killed in racist stabbing in Portland

He says he hopes their actions inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country” and that people put aside their hate and honor the victims. A crowdfunding page has been set up to pay for Fletcher’s medical expenses, and a separate site has been established to help the families of all three men.

“Their names were Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best“. Micah David-Fletcher, 21, sustained injuries after he tried to help the teens as well. On his personal account, Trump spent the last two days complaining about the “Fake News Media” and boasting about the achievements of his trip overseas, posting nothing original on the official POTUS account.

– Brian Klaas (@brianklaas)Dan Rather’s open letter to POTUS urging him to take notice of the two heroes that were killed by a racist/Islamaphobic man in Portland.

The suspected killer, Jeremy Joseph Christian – who police say had “extremist ideology” and allegedly said “all Muslims should die” during the attack – was arrested after the attack.

Evelin Hernandez, a 38-year-old resident of Clackamas, Oregon, told the newspaper she was on the train when the man began making racist remarks to the women. She said her friend is Muslim, but she’s not.

The passenger, who goes by “KK”, says she started recording shortly before he got off his cell phone. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should just kill ourselves”.

Frightened by his outburst, the pair moved away to the back of the train. You guys can’t disrespect these young ladies like that.

“Then they just all started arguing”, Mangum said.

Responding to this vicious attack in which two fearless Americans lost their lives was evidently not so important to Donald J. Trump.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look”, Mangum said. “He just started stabbing people, and it was just blood everywhere, and we just started running for our lives”.

“This has happened so fast, to be able to raise this amount of money in just over 24 hours is incredible”, said Zukin.

The men who had intervened were viciously attacked, police said.

A Facebook page for the rally said speakers will include Kyle Chapman, who describes himself as an American nationalist and is an ardent Trump supporter. Namkai-Meche was a recent graduate of Reed College.

Simpson confirmed the man in the videos was Christian and said investigators were aware of them.

“We would like the family to know we want to hug you all”.

“I do not blame you directly for this incident”.

Police declined to release details of Christian’s criminal history, but the newspaper reported he had been convicted of robbery, kidnapping and weapon charges, citing court records. At one point, Christian blurts a racial epithet, according to the video from reporter Doug Brown of The Portland Mercury weekly newspaper show.

The FBI has joined the Portland police-led investigation to gather evidence.

Kaplan said he remembers the case vividly because Christian was so young, so earnest and had never been in trouble before.

“There is too much hatred in the world right now and far too much violence”.

The women, who had left the train before officers arrived, were later in contact with authorities, according to police, who have not released their identities.