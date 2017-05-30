Victor Moses dived because he was exhausted against Arsenal – Antonio Conte

“We knew we would face a tough game”, the 25-year-old said.

And Conte has appeared to deliver a dig at Chelsea’s rivals by saying they won the league despite other teams possessing stronger squads. The former Germany global had played just 37 minutes of football in over a year before his final appearance, but showed no signs of rust as he put in one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal players celebrate with the title after their FA Cup win over Chelsea in London on Saturday.

Per Mertesacker says his critics helped him to produce an impressive display which guided Arsenal to FA Cup glory against Chelsea as captain in his first start for over a year.

It left the Italian manager of Chelsea pondering on where to go as a club following a successful first season in England. “There is disappointment for the final result, but our season was incredible”.

Tomorrow, the Arsenal board will meeting to review the past season, look to the team’s future and, most crucially, determine the future of one Arsene Wenger.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members”.

Sanchez opened the scoring after a solo run. However, referee Anthony Taylor reversed the decision, ruling that Sanchez had not handed the ball in the build-up and that Aaron Ramsey, who was in an offside position, had not interfered with play. Arsenal’s play brimmed with belief, Mesut Ozil forcing Gary Cahill to clear off his own line and Danny Welbeck and Ramsey hitting the same post in quick succession from a corner. “At the start of every season, they tell us the rules and at Manchester and now the hands were not where they should be”.

Chelsea’s Moses was sent off at Wembley on Saturday following his simulation in the second half. But Arsenal continued to threaten on the break and in the 68th minute the momentum tilted yet further in their direction.

But Diego Costa’s deflected strike handed the Blues a lifeline, despite going down to 10 men after Victor Moses was given his marching orders.

Costa scored shortly after to give some hope to Conte’s men, but it was short-lived as substitute Olivier Giroud set up Ramsey for the victor on 79 minutes.