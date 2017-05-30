Virat Kohli ‘unhappy’ with Anil Kumble, BCCI’s Big 3 to broker peace?

Though Kumble can still continue as the coach as he is a direct entrant in the selection process, reports suggest that the players are not too happy with his functioning.

Kohli and Kumble had differences of opinion during the India-Australia Test series, the reports said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a process to find a successor for Kumble despite favourable results on one side, while news are doing the rounds, quoting sources, that skipper Virat Kohli and senior members of the team are unhappy with the coach.

India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in the opening game of their campaign on June 4. Indian cricket’s Big Three – BCCI’s advisory panel of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman – will now be expected to broker peace between Kumble and Kohli’s men.

It is learnt that Kumble, who replaced former Team Director Ravi Shastri at the helm of the affairs past year, has ruffled quite a few feathers in the dressing room. A Times of India report suggests that the players are disappointed with his “hard task-master” approach. Sources say Australia’s Tom Moody could be a possible applicant again, but a section in BCCI wants Rahul Dravid to apply for the job.

However, this time around the issue does not seem to be so open-and-shut, primarily considering the respect Kumble commands in Indian cricketing circles. Kohli, who was out with injury in that match, had shot down Kumble’s suggestion of playing the left-arm chinaman in the third Test in Ranchi.

Kumble demanded a substantial rise in the salaries of the players (including domestic cricketers) and support staff and has also given a presentation to that effect to the BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA). “It’s sad that aspersions are cast on a legend of Indian cricket”, a report in The Hindu quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Advisory Committee, comprising former greats Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who had appointed Kumble head coach past year, have been given the responsibility of mediating between Kumble and the players. So is he trying to get the former team director as the coach?

If Kohli has anything for or against Kumble, he can meet the three-member panel and be open about it later on.