Vladimir Putin denies meddling in French election

The Russian president was a champion of building a new Russian church in Paris. The site was sold to Russian Federation under former President Nicolas Sarkozy amid criticism from rights groups. Versailles was chosen for the meeting because an exhibition dedicated to Tsar Peter the Great is opening there. But they’re “totally distinct from diplomatic contacts” of Macron and his government, Bay said.

Part of the exhibit at a former palace on the grounds of Versailles illustrates how French artists inspired Russians.

Mr Putin on Monday again dismissed the idea as unfounded press speculation.

The atmosphere between the two men was cordial and relaxed.

Macron’s warning of French retaliation in the event chemical weapons are used echo the line taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, who in April ordered cruise missile strikes in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that Washington blamed on Damascus.

With Putin alongside him, Macron repeated the accusation in a reply to a journalist’s question, saying: “During the campaign, Russia Today and Sputnik were agents of influence which on several occasions spread fake news about me personally and my campaign”.

He said that’s why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency, which he went on to win May 7.

Le Pen visited Putin in Moscow in March while running in France’s presidential election, which she lost to Macron this month.

But Mr Putin told Monday’s news conference: “This doesn’t mean that we somehow tried to influence the election at all. that would have been impossible as well”.

Macron made no mention of Western sanctions on Russian Federation over Ukraine, though Putin repeated Moscow’s view that their continued enforcement would not help stabilise the situation in Ukraine’s east.

Before becoming president this month Mr Macron accused Russian Federation of pursuing “a hybrid strategy combining military intimidation and an information war”.

Putin agreed to more cooperation between the two countries.

France and Russian Federation back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, with the former supporting rebel factions and the latter reinforcing President Bashar Assad’s embattled regime.

Macron said last week that he wanted to bring together soon the “Normandy format” which groups the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine and which met first in Normandy, northwest France.

Macron said it was essential to talk with all actors in the Syria conflict, including representatives of Assad.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he held a “frank exchange” with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their first face-to-face talks.

He did not specify the form of such reprisals, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking Islamic State targets as part of an global coalition.

Macron said he spoke to Putin about LGBT rights in the Russian republic of Chechnya and about the rights of embattled non-governmental organizations in Russia, vowing to be “vigilant” on these issues.

Though he welcomed President Vladimir Putin to Versailles with a relatively brief and friendly handshake on Monday, Macron challenged the Russian president multiple times during their meeting, on everything from the Syrian civil war to Russian outlets spreading “lying propaganda” during the French presidential campaign.

At 120 meters long by 13 meters wide (394 feet long by 43 feet wide), the Gallery of Great Battles is Versailles' largest room.