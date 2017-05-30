Warriors boss Kerr will travel to Cleveland, but might not coach

Brown is set to go up against LeBron James and a Cleveland team he coached in two separate stints. ESPN’s BPI says the Warriors have a 93 percent chance of winning the series.

Just don’t try to tell them that.

“No. As of right now, I would not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said.

Now that the Cavaliers have officially swept the Boston Celtics to claim championship of the East – officially because despite the Celtics valiant effort it was bound to happen, no offence – we wait with insurmountable anticipation for June 1 (that’s June 2 at 3am for us on South African soil) for a three-peat meeting between the “Cavs” and the “Dubs” which is another National Basketball Association first. I think my messaging is important and we’ve found the right balance between, ok, I’ll help out here but I’m not going to be on the sidelines during the game and Mike and the rest of the staff have done a great job. We will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? I would say I’ve gotten a little better. “[With that said, ] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that”, he said.

The 51-year-old admitted it is hard to not be coaching during the games after helping put together the game plan ahead of a third consecutive Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are slated to face each other for the third straight year with everybody healthy on both sides.

“He’s competitive”, Love said of Green.

“He’s a guy who said he wanted us”, Love said, “and he has us – starting next Thursday”. It is a sign of progress from a player who has spent the past year trying to atone for contributing to Golden State’s Finals collapse to the Cavaliers.

As it is, Michael Jordan has an edge on James because he never lost in the Finals.

Mostly because it is locked into unflexible TV schedules which are spaced to allow for six-or-seven-game conference finals, which didn’t happen. The one thing we were always good at was defending him.

Hunting him won’t bear the same fruits it did a year ago because the Warriors can simply go to Kevin Durant for offense, but for the Cavs, it may be the easiest way to score in crunch time.

“Want the Warriors?” he said. They’ve been super-impressive. It’s kind of in our minds that that’s who we were going to see. You have to relish in the competition and the players that we’re going against. Even in some of his Finals’ losses, James should have been considered the MVP for just how dominate he was for his team.

That’s the sum-total of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors that begins on Friday (June 2, Coach Dayong’s birthday-Cheers for Beers!).

“He’s moving around a lot more”, he said. “Just make it tough for him as much as possible”.

If you somehow missed last year’s series, I highly suggest you watch the NBA’s mini-movie on the historical and entertaining series to get you excited for this year’s finals. Not worry about what it says in Vegas or what people are saying about underdogs. That’s enough motivation alone.