Warriors’ Kerr hasn’t ruled himself out to coach Game 1

Reuters/Kyle TeradaGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017. They won the past two Game 1s over the Cavs in Oakland, needing overtime to vanquish a depleted Cavs outfit in 2015 and breezing to an opening-game win a year ago.

The Warriors brought in Mike Brown last summer just for this type of situation – he’s a veteran National Basketball Association coach who has led a team to the Finals (the Cavaliers, with LeBron James), and the Warriors thought it possible Kerr could miss time. How will coach Mike Brown fare against his previous players?

“As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said after practice on Monday, via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

So while all the talk leading up to the NBA Finals is about the great Golden State Warriors, let’s not forget about the defending champions and how they, too, have improved.

Bovada’s sportsbook has the Warriors as seven-point favorites to win Game 1. A panel of analysts and fans give the NBA Finals an average chance of 71.5 percent to be won by the Warriors, versus just a 28.5 percent chance that the Cavaliers will go home with the trophy.

Although he ruled himself out of Game 1, Kerr left the door open to returning during the rematch of the last two NBA Finals.

Whether he coaches or not, Kerr said he plans on flying to Cleveland with Golden State for Games 3 and 4.