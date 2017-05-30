Warriors’ Kerr will not coach Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Warriors brought in Mike Brown last summer just for this type of situation – he’s a veteran National Basketball Association coach who has led a team to the Finals (the Cavaliers, with LeBron James), and the Warriors thought it possible Kerr could miss time.

However, he didn't completely rule it out. "As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night", Kerr said, via ESPN. "It's still up in the air". Either way, he will travel to Cleveland after the Warriors host the first two games of the series. The first two games of the Portland series, whatever happened, things got worse.

“Mike’s been fantastic. It’s an awkward situation, again this is so unique”, Kerr said.

Personally, this all makes good fodder, but this is how we truly feel about anyone putting any stock into anything Stephen A. has to say.

Smith, who has incorrectly predicted the victor of the last six NBA Finals, has picked Golden State to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Despite not being on the sidelines during the games, Kerr has been able to be a part of the team. “It’s his team, but he’s also taking my advice and counsel from behind the scenes”. During Games 1 and 2 against the Spurs, he was mic’d up at halftime delivering a speech to the team. “So I’m not sure what it is”. It’s not easy, but he’s obviously doing a good job. “There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2″.