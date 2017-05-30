Warriors sweep Spurs to reach NBA Finals

Golden State advanced to the NBA Finals with a 129-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday, and it would be a surprise if the Boston Celtics stole another game from the Cavs.

Durant and Stephen Curry, like most of the season, were the ones who did most of the silencing with Curry scoring 36 points and Durant scoring 29 points and adding 12 rebounds.

As a 23-year-old playing with the Thunder. But Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said to credit talent as the sole reason behind Golden States current run is disrespectful.

“I started him tonight out of respect”.

He got to witness the entirety of Tim Duncan’s career and now he might be seeing the end for Manu Ginobili.

After a beleaguered playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in which many wondered if Ginóbili had anything left in his tank, the press’ inquiries centered around the superstar’s mindset. If I want to go through all of that again.

Even following the Warriors’ blowout win in Game 4, one thing became readily apparent.

Golden State out-shot the Spurs 55.8 percent to 42.3 percent, had 53 rebounds to San Antonio's 41 and dominated despite 17 turnovers that led to 22 San Antonio points.

Manu Ginobili may have walked off the court for the last time for the San Antonio Spurs, but we won’t know for sure until after the NBA Finals.

Kerr has been absent from the bench for most of the playoffs with an ailing back, but since undergoing a medical procedure at Duke earlier this month Kerr has been at Warriors practices and was in San Antonio with the team. That would set up a third straight Finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors. Pachulia’s absence allowed him to escape the ire of the Spurs fans, who blame him for Leonard’s absence after his controversial close-out on a 3-pointer that Popovich called “dangerous” and “unsportsmanlike.”.

Ginobili spoke to the media after the Game 4 loss and was asked several questions about his possible retirement in the offseason. Since the 2012-13 season, Ginobili has started just three times in a total of 325 regular season games. “But Mike has done a terrific job”, Lacob said.

“We value all the guys that are going to be free agents”, Popovich said.

I do feel like I can still play.

“(Being) 12-0 is great, but it doesn’t mean anything going into the next series, and we understand that”, Curry said.

“I’m feeling that weirdness now”, Ginobili said. LaMarcus Aldridge had eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.