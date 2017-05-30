Warriors without coach for opener

“The cloud wavering over our head, a lot of things that we wanted to accomplish personally and as a team, it all just went away once we won a championship”. But with Mike being out, I’ll take his spot, after he took my spot media-wise.

Kerr spoke for roughly 11 minutes on a wide variety of topics, from specific players on his team to recently going back and watching all seven games of last year’s NBA Finals for the first time.

He’s been dealing with complications from back surgery for almost two years.

The games in Golden State should be fascinating in this regard. Kerr hadn’t addressed reporters since late April in Portland. This being just one illustration that the point guard has not slowed down in any way and will again be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming finals series. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? “It is awkward, it is weird, but we’re doing OK”.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return to the team’s bench during the NBA Finals, but it will not be for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

What Kerr wouldn’t say, however, was that he is ready to return.

“No. As of right now, I would not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said. “But it’s still up in the air”. “Still waiting for ‘Ahhhhhh!'” Kerr said, reaching his hands to the sky as if to receive some miracle healing. After a pause, he smiled and said, “It’s coming”. Durant suffered an MCL sprain and returned at the end of the regular season.

If the problems persist, Kerr may sit out for the entire series.

“Once we get to Game 1, that might be a good time to make a decision one way or the other”, Kerr said, adding that “no matter what” he will be traveling with the team to Cleveland. The Warriors won in six games in 2015, then the Cavs came back from a 3-1 series deficit to win a Game 7 for the ages in the 2016 Finals.

“I’m not well enough to coach a game and I know that (because) I coached all 82 games and I did OK”. All the while, however, he was still dealing with the after effects of the surgery and trying to find ways to put them behind him.

Kerr has seen assistant coach Mike Brown fill in while he’s sidelined and that is expected to continue for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics get an opportunity to avenge the humiliation that was game two for their home crowd, and it is refreshing that the team and the fans can have a certain degree of confidence that this series can be extended. You saw me in the fourth quarter of Game 2. “I was uncomfortable at practice the other day”. “But the bad news is, the coaches are dropping like flies”. So as of now, I’m consulting with my doctors, hoping for some improvement and if I get improvement, I’ll get back on the sidelines.

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title”, Love told reporters Saturday in Cleveland.

Lue said his players “probably already have seen and heard” Green’s comments before, and he chalked it up to Green “speaking out of emotion”. Facing his seventh consecutive National Basketball Association final, James said: “It’s not promised every year, for sure, we all know that it takes hard work and dedication … we’ve just all gotta live in the moment and I think we’re all looking forward to it … we’ll prepare the best way we can”.