Wary allies await Trump at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels

In Brussels, Trump sat in a morning meeting with top European Union leaders, where one emerged to say there were deep differences between them about whether the West can work with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European leaders came into their meeting with Trump Thursday “wanting to know how much will this administration be distracted by domestic issues at home”, including probes into Russian influence in the USA election, says Julianne Smith, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.

“It’s fair to whack Mr. Trump if he indulges his many bad instincts, but it serves no one other than Vladimir Putin to suggest without evidence that the USA won’t honor its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation commitments-or to drive a wedge between allies simply to make Mr. Trump look bad”.

King Philippe of Belgium, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May (from L to R, front) and other NATO member states leaders watch air show at the handover ceremony of the new NATO headquarters during a one-day NATO Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. The president lunched with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two leaders shook hands in a tense, white-knuckled embrace.

European allies had to take Trump’s “obsolete” comments “very seriously”, Besch said, because Europe depends on America’s defense capabilities and contribution to NATO – US now provides 22% of the organization’s budget, while Germany gives 15% and the United Kingdom provides 10%.

Leaders offered modest applause at the end of a speech that he began by asking for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester, England, that killed 22 and wounded many more.

But Trump said as much, by implication, in his remarks at the unveiling of an Article 5 memorial at NATO’s Brussels headquarters.

Tension over USA support for Article 5 began during Trump’s campaign for president, when he repeatedly threatened to militarily support only members who meet the 2 percent spending benchmark.

Giovanni Grevi, of the European Policy Centre, a leading think tank, said: “Trump’s nationalist political instincts are at odds with what the EU stands for. This is a commitment”, he said. “Our NATO allies responded swiftly and successfully, invoking for the first time the Article 5 commitment, ” Trump recalled.

And it left unanswered lingering questions in Europe about Trump’s approach to Russia and how firmly he intends to confront Russian aggressions, both covert and blatant, as in eastern Ukraine. “We have to make up for the many years lost”.