Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Position Raised by Resolution Capital Ltd

In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,421 shares of company stock worth $130,652. Amdocs Ltd now has $9.46B valuation. Currently, the stock is -30.04% from its 50-Day High and 0.75% from the 50-day low. About 95,741 shares traded. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 2.63% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $63,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co.

The share price of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) was up +2.54% during the last session with a day high of 60.40. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.57 on May 26, reaching $126.92. Investment Centers Of America Inc sold 520,760 shares as Investors Real Estate Tr (IRET)’s stock declined 6.28%. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 11 investors sold IRET shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) has a current ERP5 Rank of 6070. Westpac Bk accumulated 169,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Price Michael F owns 2.37 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 226,134 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 20,458 shares stake.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Markets Daily and is owned by of Markets Daily. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,081.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -110.53%. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 16,273 shares. National Planning Corp owns 12,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 11,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 141,361 shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. Amdocs had 6 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital has “Sector Perform” rating and $10.25 target. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0% invested in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET).

01/13/2015 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Grace & White New York owns 860,466 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc.

Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 3.23% and month of 2.98%. PEP’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. Kcg Incorporated reported 0% stake. If the $8.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.25M less. (NYSE:PEP) on Tuesday, February 28. 2,174 shares were sold by Freire Maria C, worth $246,314. Shares for $27,385 were sold by Cain James P. Sell-side firms now have a consensus recommendation of 1.90 on the shares. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 50% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 42 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 23 by Nomura. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88. Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 26 by Sterne Agee CRT. The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.