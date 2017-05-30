Watching developments on ban on cattle sale: K’taka govt

The government said the move was aimed at preventing cruelty against animals.

The Karnataka government today said it was analysing the “developments” following the Centre’s ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, calling it a “state subject”.

“The new cattle trade and slaughter rules framed by the central government are against the interest of the people”. “They should have given a window period to take necessary action”.

“Exports will come to a halt because slaughterhouses will find it extremely hard to buy cattle and we also apprehend widespread job losses in the sector, which supports millions of people”, said Mr Qureshi.

Forbidding the sale of cattle – including buffalos, cows and camels – comes as right-wing hardliners and cow vigilante groups have been increasingly asserting themselves with attacks on those they accuse of slaughtering cows, which are sacred to Hindus.

The Union Environment Ministry had last week notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for the objective of slaughter.

“We have a federal democracy in our country”. Kerala Chief Minister Pinari Vijayan and his counterpart in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, have said the new diktat seriously impinges on the rights of state governments.

Dhar, also a CPI-M central committee member, said the central government without studying the gravity of the impact of the new cattle trade and slaughter rules enforced it from a “communal view point”.

The new rules also prohibit establishment of an animal market in a place that is within 25 km from any state border and within 50km from any global border.

While before in the cattle market, numbers of buyers were appearing, now after the rule there was not even the only buyer.

“According to government statistics, over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide every year since 2014 due to debt burden and the government’s anti-farmer policies”. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party’s ideological mentor, has long pushed for a nationwide ban on cattle slaughter and trade.