Watford appoint Marco Silva as new manager

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said on the club’s website: “Marco was one of the most sought-after head coaches in the Premier League“.

“Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career”.

The 39-year-old had been linked with the vacant jobs at Porto and Crystal Palace, but Watford won the race for his signature on a two-year contract.

Silva impressed many in charge of Hull, despite their relegation, after transforming the club in the five months he spent at the KC Stadium.

And his predecessors Quique Sanchez Flores and Walter Mazzarri were given just one season each, finding that keeping the club in the Premier League was not enough to save them from the sack. “I like Marco a lot; we had a fantastic relationship together and he has done a fantastic job in very hard circumstances, coming in at the foot of the table, and he gave us hope when we had no hope”.

Watford are closing in on signing Marco Silva as their new manager. “He has done fantastic for us but I accept he is a better calibre manager than the Championship”.

“The ambition this club has is really important to me”.

“If we stay up, which I’m pretty sure we do, then there is an option there”.

“We attained 21 points in 18 games [under Silva] and if we’d had that through the [whole] season we’d have been mid-table”, Allam added.

The former Estoril and Sporting manager led Olympiakos to their record 43rd league title last June after winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting the previous season.

“Much depends on what happens with Hull, but I have not bothered to spend any energy on it right now”.