‘We are not amused’: Belgian monarchy angered by Burger King

Burger King didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told the BBC that the company had not heard anything from the family.

Burger King has got itself in a diplomatic spat with a European royal family.

On ‘Who is the King‘ users are asked to vote for who they want as king.

The ad has yet to be taken down and according to the website voting for the “king” closes on June 19.

“We disapprove of this approach”, said a spokesman for the royal family, which is acutely sensitive to criticism. (Maybe he will?) The chain even has posters to download, stating: “Vote With Your Stomach;” “Belgian People, Choose A King Who Will Make You Fries;” and “Philippe, Another King Arrives in Belgium”. In 1950 Belgians held a real referendum on a proposal to abolish the monarchy in light of the role of King Philippe’s grandfather, Leopold III, during Nazi occupation.

“Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorisation”, royal spokesman Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw told the British news network.

He further explained that a company is not allowed to use the monarch’s image without their approval.

It is now being partially phased out, with Burger King set to open its first Belgian outlet next month in the northern port city of Antwerp. Representatives for the king asked Burger King about the campaign, Reuters reports.