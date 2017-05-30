Wenger: Arsenal board need to rewatch FA Cup final victory

The Gunners salvaged silverware from a season that failed to yield Champions League qualification, with Wenger coming in for sustained criticism amid a fifth-placed Premier League finish and a humiliating exit from Europe at the hands of Bayern Munich.

And, when asked if he knew it would be a good day when he scored after just four minutes of Saturday’s final, Sanchez appeared to think the reporter was quizzing him about his future at Arsenal.

After what has been our most enduring league campaign, has somehow become respectable with our cup triumph, and now the manager is using that display as proof that he is still the correct person to lead this club into next season. It’s true that I was injured for a month and a half, something that had never happened before in my career, but at the end I was able to enjoy again what I like the most and I finished the season happy.

Arsene Wenger will attend an Arsenal board meeting created to resolve his future on Tuesday having already agreed the terms of a new two-year contract at the club as long ago as November, sources have told ESPN FC.

Victor Moses was sent off after 68 minutes, receiving his second booking for simulation in the penalty area, but Diego Costa equalised before Aaron Ramsey headed home a 79th-minute winner.

Over a year after Per Mertesacker last started for Arsenal, the German defender came in from the cold to provide the inspiration for his side’s dramatic FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

“Every single player performed at 120 or 130 per cent in every game”.

“If Costa gets one in 90 minutes I’ve done my job”, Holding said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard. I was playing very well and the team was winning, scoring a lot of goals and defending well.

It was Wenger’s seventh FA Cup victory since he joined the north London club in 1996.

And they owed Arsene Wenger that one, because too many players have been hiding behind the uncertainty over his future.

“But when a game starts you support your team”.

Arsene Wenger has praised the determination and “unbelievable attitude” shown by Per Mertesacker after inspiring Arsenal to FA Cup glory on his return to the team. I know my mind.

“That’s very important and we must be very cold when we analyse the situation and understand this season we did something great”.