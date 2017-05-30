Wenger coaching future in the dark as Arsenal verdict looms

That came after a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in this season’s competition, with some supporters calling on Wenger to leave when his contract expires next month. Wenger needed to prove that he can still win the big prizes and continues to inspire his Arsenal side to perform at the very highest level. An announcement is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

“For the trust from my team-mates and my manager because being sidelined for such a long time, I suffered a lot this season because you want to contribute on the pitch”.

“I am committed to giving everything to stay”.

While Wenger is not taking criticism from fans and the media personally, he admits that putting an end to the speculation sooner would have helped Arsenal’s season.

Even if you think he should still go now, even if you think he should maybe have gone five years ago, all those football debates fade against the fundamental humanity of a great and decent man ending a hugely hard and tormented season with a moment of happiness; with a moment of vindication.

In that present, it was impossible not to be profoundly happy for Wenger, as he smiled in the press conference room with that medal in his pocket. I don’t think it should affect the media so much.

In his column for Daily Mail, former Premier League referee Graham Poll said Moses cheated in an attempt to win a penalty for Chelsea. That is today, basically. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness”, Conte said.

“I’ve got options but nothing sorted or in stone or anything like that”.

He is, however, prepared to put all of that behind him, with experience having taught him that there is little point in bearing a grudge.

He added: “I am a forgiving man”.

“It has given a bit of momentum for the club and for the fans to go into next season full of hope and I hope we can have a better year next year”.

Arsenal largely outplayed the Blues as Arsene Wenger won the FA Cup trophy for a record seventh time.

Wenger, 67, remains as hungry as ever to be successful, saying: “I have desire”. The more people that write me off, the stronger I get.