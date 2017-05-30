Wenger meets Kroenke to decide Arsenal future

After last weekend’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Wenger had suggested that he was keen to stay and hoped that lifting another trophy would persuade the board that he should continue.

Although Wenger is expected to sign a new deal, Adams added to claims in his autobiography that the 67-year-old “couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag” by questioning his former manager’s salary and suggesting he has no friends. That’s why I often tell fans to be careful what you wish for. I feel a bit sorry for him.

“I am proud of doing two things that have never been done: to win a championship without losing a game, and to win seven FA Cups”. I don’t know if he can let go.

This season, Wenger failed to lead Arsenal into the Champions League for the first time since he took over at Highbury in 1996.

He also met with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, although it is Kroenke who is expected to decide whether Wenger remains at the club. They’ve just had a fantastic FA Cup win after an incredible 20 years.

Arsene Wenger faces the most important board meeting of his Arsenal career on Tuesday as his future as manager will be decided.

Writing in his column in The Sun, Wright said: “I’ve got a nasty feeling Arsene Wenger will walk away from the Arsenal job today, leaving the club totally in the lurch”. Perhaps if he’d made them an offer they couldn’t refuse 12 months ago, he wouldn’t have found himself ready to pay over the odds for them next season, and might even have had a more successful league finish this year (nor been branded friendless by Tony Adams).

“With no-one to step in, it will now be a disaster if Arsene goes”.