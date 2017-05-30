Wenger Not Sure of Future Despite FA Cup Victory

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their 13th title, becoming the most successful club in the tournament, with Manchester United at second position on 11 titles.

The Frenchman claimed the triumph was one of his proudest moments, alongside the 2003-04 Arsenal team that won the title without losing a single league game.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger holds the trophy next to Mesut Ozil after the English FA Cup final soccer match at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

A controversial Alexis Sanchez goal opened proceedings, with referee Anthony Taylor over-ruling an offside decision having missed a handball from the Chilean in the build-up.

“They showed strength and unity, ” Wenger said, “and we played spectacular football again”.

Wenger admitted prior to Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium that he was upset by the “disgraceful” criticism he has faced during his most hard campaign to date, but Coquelin hopes to see his compatriot stick around for at least another season. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness”, Conte said.

The 28-year-old’s return to form coincided with Arsenal’s own upturn in fortunes, but whilst some have questioned the player’s attitude at times this season, Wright has insisted that those concerns are wide of the mark.

“He’s the greatest Arsenal manager ever so it would be sad if that was spoilt”.

The Blues headed in to the FA Cup Final as firm favourites, but they were second best for the entire game.

“I believe that it’s a positive trend, but it would be ridiculous if 20 years depends on one game or the future of the club depends on one game”, he said.

He overtook George Ramsay, who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa between 1887 and 1920, as he secured his seventh success.

“It has given a bit of momentum for the club and for the fans to go into next season full of hope and I hope we can have a better year next year”.

“We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”.

He told reporters: “You can always say it was a first start of the season and first of being captain”. I think the players must keep in mind our fantastic season and also this final.

“This season we did something great with the players“.

“What was really important was that we kept on running with Costa, to make sure those long balls didn’t get to him”, the German defender explained.