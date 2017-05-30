What Trump Had to Say in Memorial Day Address

The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families who were at the cemetery to remember the nation’s war dead.

“I will do anything for veterans 364 days out of the year”, she said, “but this is the one day that’s for the dead. While we can not know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying-will always be there, Thank you”, Trump said.

Elected officials, Gold Star families and veterans are marking Memorial Day with remembrance ceremonies in the north and south of the state. Christopher D. Horton, 26, of Collinsville, Okla., who died while serving in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011, during the burial services at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. He attended the ceremony along with his wife, Elizabeth Dole, also a former US senator.

“The Kelly family represents military families who carry the burden of freedom on their shoulders”, said President Trump. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment. A son-in-law, Jake, is a wounded warrior.

Major General John Uberti, who is the Deputy Commanding General of III Corps at Fort Hood will also be the guest speaker, followed by a wreath laying, 21-gun salute and Taps.

President Donald Trump is thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States.

“To the entire Kelly family, today, 300 million American hearts are joined together with you”.

That ceremony is meant to pay respects to those who are laid to rest at the cemetery.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller planned Monday to attend a pancake breakfast and a Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery ceremony in Reno, and then deliver a speech at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.