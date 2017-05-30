Where Texas senators stand on American Health Care Act

The problem with all that, Jones said, is it’s not going to be enough money.

The Congressional Budget Office did not have time to score this version of the bill, but it said the previous version would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 24 million people.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement after the House passed the American Health Care Act by a partisan 217 to 213 margin. “In the American Health Care Act, we aim to put this program on stronger financial footing so that it is available for our must-vulnerable patients and those in need over the long term”. Senators could modify the House bill to change how the caps are computed, but they are far from any final decisions.

“The numbers that I’ve seen in the first glance is that the CBO says that premiums will go down by at least 10 percent with this plan”.

The measure would allow states to seek waivers from the federal requirements that insurers offer a specific package of benefits such as hospitalization and mental health treatment, and not charge more to those with pre-existing conditions such as cancer or diabetes.

But that spooked conservatives.

Jones also said “if Republicans had been smart”, they would have used a more open, deliberative process to build support for the repeal and replace legislation.

I do agree with Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said. The Senate now is considering the bill, which would change Obamacare’s subsidy method, as well as funding levels for Medicaid, the joint federal-state program covering mainly poor Americans.

Medicaid is another area, however, where finding consensus hasn’t been easy.

One of the more controversial elements of the House GOP bill could be utilized by our state. Senators have discussed possible trade-offs on Medicaid.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said he missed yesterday’s vote because of health issues facing his wife, Carol.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told reporters last week that Republicans are still in the early planning phase of crafting a bill. No, not really, as The Hill explains in a piece on the two-senator Medicaid working group, composed of Rob Portman of OH and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, that Mitch McConnell set up to reach consensus. Portman is denouncing the House bill for which Rep. And, some moderates already have expressed other concerns about overhauling Obamacare regulations. “Importantly, the bill provides a stable transition to help ensure low-income Americans have access to quality, affordable options through a new, competitive, state-based private insurance marketplace”.