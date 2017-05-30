Which Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa League 2017/18?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that the long-running uncertainty over his future contributed to the Gunners failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years despite a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Wenger’s team were condemned to finishing fifth because Liverpool eased into the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15.

In the final game of the 2016/17 Premier League season, Liverpool secured a deserved victory over Middlesbrough and more importantly, a much-needed Champions League spot for next season.

“Overall I believe that we played since January in a very hard environment for different reasons”, Wenger said.

“If you want, usually at the end of the season you’re kind of exhausted, but I could start – and don’t tell the players this – tomorrow because I’m already looking forward to what we can do. Some other reasons where we will talk about another day”. “The psychological environment for the players was horrendous”.

Needing a win to make sure of a return to Europe’s premier club competition, Juergen Klopp’s side looked edgy early on but the tension was lifted just before halftime when Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum scored from a clever pass by Roberto Firmino. “So I don’t understand really why the question over that commitment”.

After reaching the Champions League for the last 19 seasons, Arsenal will spend next term trekking around the unglamourous outposts of the Europa League. The futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, in particular, both remain uncertain and Wenger lamented losing out to Liverpool by just a single point.

“It’s very unusual because, for 75 points, we are only one point short”.

Yet the Kroenke Out sentiment was the take-away from the afternoon and it followed the publicising of his decision to reject a takeover bid worth £1 billion (S$1.8 billion) from Alisher Usmanov, who holds a 30 per cent stake in the club.

“I respect Stan Kroenke a lot”.

“Look, my personal situation tonight is not so important”, Wenger said.

The captain will be suspended for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea while Gabriel Paulista will surely be missing, too.

Sanchez also limped off clutching his thigh while Koscielny, who was sent off for a lunge on Enner Valencia, will miss the Wembley showdown through suspension.