White House braces for more scrutiny, Trump defends Kushner

U.S. media said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump tweeted.

In private conversations, Ivanka Trump and Kushner have reportedly complained about what he sees as undue scrutiny for his actions, which he views as reflecting the president’s inexperience and unconventional diplomatic methods.

But members of the Trump administration came to the defense of Kushner. Multiple sources told NBC News that changes are still coming in a White House that has become known for its palace intrigue and publicly aired internal politics.

“Any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“, Kelly said.

The Washington Post previously reported that investigators were focusing on meetings he held in December with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and the head of a Russian bank that has been under USA sanctions since 2014.

But Kushner is being told to “lay low”, one White House official told NBC News, in the aftermath of those reports and new revelations that he sought to set up a secret back-channel with Russian Federation.

Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts and his work on the Trump campaign.

While taxes have taken a back seat in recent weeks, Trump tweeted Sunday: “The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule”.

He added: “And you hear people close to the president quietly saying, is it too much and is it time for Jared to take a step back, maybe even take a leave of absence from the White House”.

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, son-in-law and confidant to then-President-elect Trump, made the proposal during a meeting on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by US officials. Michael Flynn, since fired as the president’s national security advisor for his Russian associations, was also at the meeting. At NATO and G7 summits last week, European leaders bristled over President Trump’s refusal to flatly endorse NATO’s collective defense doctrine promise to stick to the Paris climate accord, plus his lecturing Europeans over NATO defense spending. He was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January about his contacts with Kislyak. Kushner’s attorney, Jamie Gorelick, told Reuters that Kushner “has no recollection of the calls as described”.

“But whether they were or not, they’re still significant”, Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and a chairman of the House committee probing Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election, told the New York Times.

Kelly said he did not know if the reports were true, but added that he supports attempts to foster communication with Russian Federation.