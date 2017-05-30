White House communications director Mike Dubke quits

Mike Dubke has resigned as White House communications director, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday, in the first of what could be a series of changes to President Trump’s senior staff amid the growing Russian Federation scandal. The resignation was accepted immediately, Politico reported.

As a staunch Trump supporter, Dubke joined the administration in February, brought in take some of the pressure off of frequently embattled press secretary Sean Spicer.

“It has been a privilege to serve this president”.

Dubke has no attachment to Mr. Trump and has always been something of an outsider.

The reshuffle follows reports of disarray in the White House communications team. He’s not a Trump loyalist and did not work for the campaign. Dubke was then hired to fulfill the communications director responsibilities.

A senior official told NBC News that the Republican media strategist submitted a letter of resignation.