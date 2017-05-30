White House defends US-Russia back channel plan

“I think ISIS can do bad things”, McCain said.

Gorkov’s bank, Vnesheconombank (VEB), was placed under sanction in 2014 by the American government for their role as a government-owned financial institution in Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Republicans have not shied away from criticizing Trump and his administration on various policies – including those on refugees, immigration ban and the president’s failure to release his tax returns.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is defending an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications with Russian Federation as a “good thing”, while the Trump administration sought to quell mounting questions over secret ties to the Kremlin.

Kushner is widely reported to have become a focus of the FBI investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

“I don’t like it, I just don’t”, McCain told ABC News.

“I’m going to presume he did this at the behest of the president-elect of the United States”, former Central Intelligence Agency official Phillip Mudd said on CNN Monday. And I think that (former FBI Director James) Comey, we now know, took action that he did in regards to then-candidate (Hillary) Clinton because of some false news that was being put out by the Russians. National security adviser H.R. McMaster said that generally speaking, “we have back-channel communication with a number of countries. In fact, you can’t make it up”. Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about facilitating sensitive discussions to explore the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it developed its Syria policy. Schiff said he expects Kushner to testify before the House intelligence committee.

“Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings”.

In a statement Monday, Hicks said, “Mr. Kushner was acting in his capacity as a transition official” in meeting with the Russians. Trump, when he returned to Washington, quickly assailed news media reports of White House turmoil linked to investigations of his aides and their ties to Russian Federation.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak was not initially disclosed when Trump’s son-in-law sought a security clearance.

The meeting with the Russian ambassador occurred when Kushner was not yet a government employee, and the effort’s secrecy gave the appearance that he and other senior Trump aides were not sharing their moves with the Obama administration.

“This is ridiculous. I guess I understand what his intention is, but unfortunately the order appears to have been rushed through without full consideration”. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the whole story about Kushner could have been planted by the Russians to sow divisions.