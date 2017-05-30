White House rallies to Kushner defense

Trump’s National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster refused to talk about the allegations, but said that generally speaking, “we have back-channel communication with a number of countries…”

“Just because you have a back channel, if indeed that’s what Jared was after, doesn’t mean that he then keeps everything secret”, Kelly said.

California Democrat Adam Schiff made the comment during an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning.

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about creating that line of communication.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee has called for a review into Jared Kushner’s security clearance in the wake of reports he wanted to set up a secret back-channel with Russian Federation. “I want to see the email”, Graham said. French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Trump in Brussels, also said he had pressed the issue with the US president, though the White House did not mention that appeal in a summary of their meeting.

The request was reportedly made at a meeting at Trump Tower, and the communications were intercepted by USA intelligence and then leaked to The Washington Post. But the talks could have included anything from strategy on Syria, where Russia backs the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, to the more problematic question of lifting of USA sanctions for Russian financial institutions, potentially in exchange for Russian investments.

He declared his “total confidence” in Kushner, who boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and worldwide responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

Pressed on the matter, Durbin said the entire issue of the back-channel talks should be handled by the special prosecutor, Robert S. Mueller III, appointed to oversee a federal investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser past year, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy.

Life was hell in the White House.

Corker said it appears, based on the recent reports, that Kushner is not a “target”.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The California Democrat says it’s a serious allegation to have a key Trump campaign figure seeking secret communications with a country that intelligence experts say intervened in a USA election. The request from the committee arrived last week at campaign headquarters in NY, according to person familiar with the request who wasn’t authorized to discuss the developments publicly and demanded anonymity.