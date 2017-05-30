Huddersfield Town have won the richest match in football and promotion to the Premier League, downing Reading 4-3 in a penalty shooutout in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Huddersfield were relegated from the old first division in 1972 and have struggled in recent years in the Championship with 16th place their best finish since returning to the second tier five years ago.

Aaron Mooy has expressed gratitude towards Huddersfield Town after the club earned promotion to the Premier League.

And German boss Wagner, still dripping from the bubbly-fuelled celebrations, said: “I told players before the play-offs that they were heroes”.

“We set no limits, now we know where our limits are – in the Premier League”.

Ward has had an impressive season for Huddersfield in the Championship and has played a pivotal role in the fight to achieve promotion into the English top flight.

“A lot of the pundits wrote us off before the season”, said the 45-year-old German-born former United States worldwide. They deserved it – it wasn’t a fluke. They beat Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday respectively in the semi-finals to book a spot in Monday’s showpeice finale.

Schindler became part of the remarkable transformation of the West Yorkshire club sparked by countryman David Wagner when he made a £1.8million move from Munich last summer.

Wagner’s feat this season is sure to arouse interest from more wealthy clubs who may wish to tempt him away from Huddersfield.

“But to win and get a team promoted to the Premier League and be part of it is fantastic. I’m so proud of this group of players, what they’ve done over the whole season”, coach Wagner said after the victory.

“You see every day how hard we work, every player give 100 per cent and I think it’s shown through the season we deserve this”.

“Jaap Stam has done a fantastic job to get us this far and I would be so happy with a win today”.

The 45-year-old added, on his side’s remarkable achievement: “I’m happy for the whole town – especially the chairman, who backed almost all of my ideas, even when he thought it was ridiculous”.