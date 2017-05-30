Wilbur Ross says he sees ‘liberalizing’ changes during Saudi business talks

During his first overseas trip, Trump delivered a speech Sunday in Saudi Arabia that urged Islamic leaders to “drive out” terrorists, and on a visit Monday to Israel, became the first sitting USA president to pray at the Western Wall.

In a pointed departure from his predecessor, Trump all but promised he would not publicly admonish Mideast rulers for human rights violations and oppressive reigns.

During his presidential campaign, Trump’s rhetoric often blurred the lines between Islam at large and “radical Islam” – like when he said “Islam hates us” in a CNN interview in March 2016. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for all of us”.

Trump landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of his first trip overseas since taking office.

Trump’s visit to Jerusalem has been laden with religious symbolism.

During the 2016 USA campaign, Trump mused about his belief that “Islam hates us”. “Not one guy with a bad placard”, Ross said.

Some of Trump’s wording on the issue also changed from his prepared remarks. “You’ll hear a really strong statement from the president on his commitment to Israel and to Israel’s defense”, the United States official said.

Trump’s speech on Islam was authored by Stephen Miller, who also wrote the President’s travel ban, a White House official has told CNN.

In some ways, Trump delivered a conventional speech for an American politician. On Saturday, he inked a $110 billion arms sales agreement with Saudi Arabia, a deal the White House said would create U.S.jobs and have Saudi Arabia begin to take more responsibility for regional security. There were no promises of new financial investment or announcements of increased USA military presence in the region.

“Drive. Them. Out. Drive them out of your places of worship”, Trump declared. “Drive them out of the holy land”. His speech has been likened to Obama’s historical address in Cairo in 2009.

Trump spoke about the growing number of victims of Islamic extremism not just in America but in Europe, Africa and Middle East as well.

Sending a tough message to Tehran shortly after pragmatist Hassan Rouhani was re-elected president, Trump had urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite to defeat Islamist militants, and said Iran had for decades “fuelled the fires of sectarian conflict and terrors”.

But the subtle change – or slip, as the White House called it – could mean the difference between offending Middle Eastern allies and not, a concern for any president looking to create a good first impression with a key ally on a first trip overseas.

Social media users mused that the image, in which Trump touches a globe with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, resembled a scene where villains enact their master plan.