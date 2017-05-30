Winning start for Novak Djokovic on Andre Agassi’s watch

Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match at Rolland Garros in Paris on Monday.

The Serbian suffered an early second-round exit in Australian Open early this year, while improving his performance into the clay season, from quarterfinal in Monte Carlo, semifinal in Madrid and final in Rome.Nadal is chasing a 10th title at Roland Garros while second seed Djokovic, working with new coach Andre Agassi, is looking to defend the only major he still holds.”I think I played well in almost every event that I was in”, Nadal said.Serena Williams, the best female tennis player of this era and one of the world’s most prominent athletes, announced on Twitter in April that she was pregnant and expecting her first child later this year.

Djokovic employed Agassi as coach this month in an attempt to get back to the peak of his powers and the American great sat placidly in the Serbian’s box to see him win 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Djokovic perhaps made heavier weather of it than he should have against 77th-ranked Granollers, taking only eight of his 20 break points and dropping serve four times himself.

They would break each other once more apiece before Djokovic saved three break points in the final game and eventually served out the match.

While Djokovic, seeded second, went on to see off Granollers in straight sets, the 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 scoreline didn’t say the whole story, with Granollers making it quite hard for Djokovic, particularly in the second set.

Rafael Nadal smoothly negotiated the potential stumbling block presented by Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday, launching his bid for a 10th French Open trophy with a largely routine 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win.

From there, he quickly wrapped up the first set.

In a match that the Serb never looked like losing, Agassi watched on as his protégé battled through his own frustrations in what proved to be an uncomfortable match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Garbine Muguruza survived a tricky first hurdle to open her French Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against the 2010 victor Francesca Schiavone. Schiavone is 36 and announced in January this will be her previous year on the tour.

Muguruza raced through the first set against Schiavone as she kicked off the match against the 2010 Roland Garros champion with a double break. The Spaniard made a fine start to this match, winning the opening three games, but Schiavone pulled back to 3-2 before a lengthy delay after a spectator was taken ill in the crowd.

Schiavone gave Muguruza a tougher time in the second set.

With the air taken out and an injury bothering him, Paire just couldn’t stay with Nadal in the third set, with the No.4 seed breaking the world number 45 in the very first game, before easing to victory.