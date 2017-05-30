With GSLV Mk III, India to begin manned space missions?

It is reported that the first India-made heavy launch vehicle GSLV MK-III, which is also known as LVM3 – Launch Vehicle Mark-3, will be capable to transport into orbit a payload weighing up to eight tons. Called the Fat Boy Satellite, the GSLV Mk III will enable India to send manned missions to space. It is the maiden experimental launch of GSLV-Mk III earlier named Launch Vehicle Mark-3, but if all goes on well in a decade or after a slew of at least half a dozen successful launches, this rocket could be India’s vehicle of choice to launch “Indians into space, from Indian soil using Indian rockets”.

It is the heaviest but shortest rocket by India with a height of 43 metres. The plans that the Agency hatches are really global – not only to develop its own manned space program, but also to actively enter the market of space flights.

GSKV-Mk III was ISRO’s first fully functional rocket with a cryogenic engine using both liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants. The indigenous rocket which weighs around 640-tonne, that is equal to the weight of 200 fully-grown Asian elephants, will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:28pm. Meanwhile, the MK II can only place a 2-tonne class satellite in space. This heavy lift rocket is capable of placing up to 8 tonnes in a low Earth orbit, enough to carry India’s crew module. The GSLV is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25). They require a burn time of 130 seconds, and have a thrust of 9,316 kiloNewton.

Kumar asserts that the GSLV-Mk III is a rocket designed and made in India from scratch and hence engineers from ISRO are very keen to tame this new monster in its very first attempt.

Even though the satellite enables a manned mission, the chairman of the ISRO chairman stated that won’t be possible until government approval is received. prior government approval. “Until we get the final approval from the government, ISRO won’t work on the manned mission”, he said.

Speaking to TOI, Isro chairman Kiran Kumar said, “GSLV Mk III could in principle be used for manned mission”. Our key priority is to meet the national demand of providing more number of satellites into orbits in the field of communication, remote sensing and navigation. “This rocket is much more manoeuvrable than other rockets launched earlier and this feature will help us change its position in space”.