Wolff: Yes, we are the underdog

The two teams have taken three wins each so far this year, but Ferrari has been the more consistent with lead driver Sebastian Vettel finishing in the top two at all six rounds.

“They deserved to win, they had the quickest auto out there”, Wolff told reporters.

“I like the notion of underdog”, Wolff said.

“Because the underdog is the one that people want to see win. But as matter of fact, I think we have been since the beginning of the season”.

“We are dropping in and out of the tyre window”.

Hamilton won in China and Spain while Valtteri Bottas, who joined from Williams in January to replace 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, triumphed in Russian Federation for his first career victory.

“We have seen an exceptional performance from Valtteri in Sochi, but weren’t able to replicate that on Lewis’s vehicle”.

In Monaco, Mercedes struggled to get the most from its tyres, with Lewis Hamilton qualifying 13th before recovering to seventh in the race.

Over the last few races we’ve seen just how drivers have been able to maximise that performance on objective built race tracks, but last weekend we saw how the cars worked in Monaco, one of the trickiest, tightest circuits on the F1 2017 calendar.

“So yes, we are the underdog and we need to catch up”.

Hamilton has won twice in Monaco, including last year’s race, and Mercedes had won the last four races in Monaco. I was hoping to have a better launch.What serendipity that the removal of Raikkonen allowed the championship leader to bash out the quick laps necessary while his team-mate was labouring behind a slower auto.”We have definitely got to improve our understanding of the auto and see if we can do a better job”, said Hamilton, who is due at Mercedes’ Northamptonshire factory on Thursday. “For the leading auto it’s very hard for him to get jumped by the second vehicle unless the team decide to favour the other auto – so that is very clear”. “But bit-by-bit we will try and chip away at it”.