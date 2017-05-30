Woman arrested in connection with Manchester attack after police raid flats

She also complained about USA officials leaking sensitive information about Abedi to the press. A further 64 were injured.

The bomb used in the Manchester attack Monday packed a powerful charge together with a shrapnel of nuts and screws meticulously arranged for maximum damage, according to photographs published by the New York Times.

Trump has yet to fully respond to the news regarding British intelligence.

“It’s opened the argument about what is the value of sharing the intelligence?”

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman appeared to confirm that Israel, as a effect of Trump’s actions, had altered its intelligence sharing with the U.S. He told Israel’s Army Radio: “I can confirm that we did a spot fix and that there’s unprecedented intelligence cooperation with the United States”.

“It’s dramatic, it’s a game-changer”.

Interior minister Amber Rudd confirmed on Wednesday that Abedi was known to intelligence services.

May is to raise concerns with Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels later today.

The BBC said Manchester police hoped to resume normal intelligence relationships soon but were furious about the leaks.

The first arrest made in Britain on Tuesday was reported by British and U.S. media to be Abedi’s older brother.

Officials say soldiers will be deployed to places like Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street and Parliament.

Britain and the United States are part of the “Five Eyes” countries that closely share intelligence, alongside Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

British ministers also voiced their anger to American officials after photographs apparently showing bloodstained fragments from the Manchester concert bomb were leaked to the USA press.

“We condemn these terrorist acts on civilians, innocent people“, he said.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Newsnight that the leaks concerned him “greatly”, and that he had raised them with the United States ambassador.

“And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace”.

“There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today“.

“It’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating”, Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins told reporters.

US intelligence officials also prematurely leaked information about the suspected bomber on Tuesday, which led to the publication of Salman Abedi’s name, as well the fact that the attack was a suicide bomb. “I ask her friends, strangers, relatives to do the same”, the bereaved mother said. They will replace armed police as Operation Temperer takes effect Wednesday.

Ms Rudd said she had told Washington “it should not happen again”.