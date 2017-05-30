Woman injured after she leaps from bridge following arrest

The southbound lanes of 193rd East Avenue over Interstate 44 were shut down for about two hours early Monday after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman arrested for DUI jumped off the bridge to the highway below. The woman was allegedly driving under the influence.

OHP said on the way to the jail, the trooper noticed the woman was moving around a lot in the patrol vehicle, so he stopped the vehicle to try and re-secure her.

When he stopped the vehicle to make sure she was properly restrained, officials say the woman got out of the patrol auto and jumped off the I-44 bridge at 193rd East Ave.

The woman allegedly bolted from the patrol vehicle when the trooper opened the door.

The woman was transported to a Tulsa hospital, where Phillipi says she was listed in critical condition.