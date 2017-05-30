Woman slashed in face on subway platform at Grand Central, suspect arrested

She did suffer some nerve damage.

The woman, who was not identified, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal after police saw her “acting erratically” and allegedly slashing Anna Martinez, 31, in the face on a southbound 5 train, the New York Post reported.

Martinez said she got on the subway at the E. 125th St. stop, and that suspect Jacqueline Sanjurjo went through the gate behind her. Sanjurjo followed her on the elevator down to the subway platform and sat across from her on the train, Martinez said. She says she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, except that the woman wasn’t wearing any trousers.

“No words were exchanged”, Martinez said.

“It’s going be a little hard for me to do face expression on my left side”, she said.

“Did she not see I was with my son?”

“I don’t believe this”, Flores said.

Police say Sanjurjo has been arrested more than 60 times before, including for assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, prostitution, larceny and criminal trespassing.

Martinez, who said she has not even looked in the mirror yet, said she remains baffled by the attack. He says the two of them lost a son to suicide – a death from which Sanjurjo never recovered. Police say the suspect lives at a homeless shelter for women in the Bronx.

“It’s unfortunate because they’re both victims”, he said.