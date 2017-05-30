Women in court charged with murder of Kim Jong-nam

An Indonesian and a Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader with a deadly nerve agent, appeared in a Malaysian court Tuesday, wearing bullet-proof vests and under heavy security.

The Magistrate Court’s judge also approved a prosecution request that the case be moved to the High Court for the trial.

United States and South Korean officials say the murder was orchestrated by the North’s leader Jong Un.

Their pleas will be recorded when the case comes up for mention in Shah Alam High Court since capital punishment is under the jurisdiction of the high court.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, Jagjit Singh, 75, was appointed by the North Koreans on March 2, shortly after Jong Nam, the half-brother of their leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered at the klia2 from what is believed to be the administration of the VX nerve agent directly to his skin. Indonesia’s Siti Aisyah and Vietnam’s Doan Thi Huong who are accused of poisoning Kim Jong Nam, half brother of North Korean’s leader Kim Jong Un, are scheduled to appear for court hearing.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad assured the defence they will be given the documents before the trial.

Aishah’s lawyer, Gooi Soon Seng, told the court the police and prosecution had yet to supply the defense with documents and other evidence needed for the case.

The lawyer said he was tasked to protect the embassy’s interests, and to report to the North Korean authorities what transpired in court. Malaysian police have said the four left Kuala Lumpur for Pyongyang on the day of the killing.