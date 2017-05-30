Women’s national hoops champs pick up Penn State guard

Former Penn State guard Lindsey Spann has officially transferred to SC, the Gamecocks announced Monday.

Spann is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Laurel, Maryland, who averaged 12.3 points a game the past three seasons.

At the end of the 2016-17 season, coach Coquese Washington revealed in addition to losing seniors Peyton Whitted, Sierra Moore and Kaliyah Mitchell to graduation, Penn State would also lose Ashanti Thomas (transfer) and Spann, who chose to forgo her fifth year of eligibility as a Lady Lion. A leg injury in March saw her season come to an end, and after the season, it was announced that she would not return to Penn State. “Her ability to score and create for others is a welcome addition in our backcourt”.

Spann will be one of two transfers to play for the Gamecocks next season.

Spann will be the second transfer taking the court next season for the Gamecocks with Kentucky transfer Alexis Jennings eligible after sitting out this season.

Spann becomes the fifth member of a signing class that also includes freshmen Bianca Jackson of Montgomery, Ala., Elisia Grissett of Durham, N.C., Haley Troup of Gadsden, Ala., and LaDazhia Williams of Bradenton, Fla.