Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale over; next flash sale on June 6

CHINESE technology company Xiaomi recently announced its latest large-screen smartphone the Mi Max 2. Xiaomi is also offering special offers on the purchase of Redmi 4 from its website, wherein MobiKwik users will get 10 percent super cash on all Mi products. While the device with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory is available for Rs 6,999, the phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB memory is available for Rs 8,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 also comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, but this variant won’t be available in India until the end of June. The smartphone comes in Glod and Balck colour options.

Xiaomi had launched Redmi 4 phone in India on May 16 this year. The inbuilt storage of the phone is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The pictures look good and were taken in various locations including Egypt and Tunisia. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

The smartphone comes with a 13MP camera with a five element lens, full HD recording, f/2.0 aperture and real time filters, Redmi India had said on Twitter.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and runs on MIUI 8, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Further, the device offers Hybrid Dual SIM (1 Micro+1 Nano) 4G, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, a MicroUSB port, App lock feature and Second space feature which let you create separate, private profile within your phone. The sensor includes an Ambient light sensor, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope.