Yuvraj, Rohit to miss warm-up tie against New Zealand

The live coverage of this practice match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD from 15:00 IST.

Yuvraj and Rohit were the only two players to miss the two training sessions India have had in the last two days: Friday, at Lord’s, and today, at The Oval.

However the BCCI has confirmed that the senior pro is recuperating well as per the information of the medical team.

India are without Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma in this game.

There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team, the statement said. India’s second warm-up encounter is scheduled versus Bangladesh, whereas they open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. BCCI said in a media release. Being the defending team, the pressure is further heightened for Virat Kohli’s team. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav will look to make use of this warm-up match too. It remains to be seen which pacers will get to play against New Zealand.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami got three wickets apiece to bundle out the Kiwis for 189 in 38.4 overs.

However, the rest in the New Zealand top-half failed to get going as they found themselves at the receiving end of the Indian bowlers’ swing and seam coupled with the right line and length. The Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, have a good mix of players- both experienced and young blood- who will look to gain confidence from the match against India.

India, who beat England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final, are on a roll, winning 10 of the 13 Tests played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia in a marathon home season.

Otherwise, the confidence levels of India should remain high as the players have participated in six weeks of IPL which gave rigorous prep timefor white ball game and vie for Champions Trophy again.