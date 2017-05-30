Zionist cabinet holds meeting in tunnels beneath Aqsa Mosque

A senior Palestinian official has said Israel’s convening a cabinet meeting in the tunnels under the al-Aqsa compound is a “provocation.” .

They added the cabinet approved the plan after it held the weekly meeting in tunnels located underneath the Western Wall, known to Muslims as al-Buraq Wall.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet met Sunday in tunnels near the site for a special session marking the 50th anniversary of Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, an event it celebrates as the “unification” of its eternal capital.

“Today’s meeting in occupied East Jerusalem is an attempt by the Israeli government to normalize occupation, oppression and colonization over the land and people of Palestine, ” Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said in a statement. However, at no point were the parliamentarians beneath the actual Temple Mount, known to Jews Arabs as Haram al-Sharif.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Israel’s government on Sunday approved plans to install a cable auto to Jerusalem’s Old City, a project likely to anger Palestinians and much of the global community. The elevator will begin in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City and descend 85 feet to the Western Wall complex.

He called on countries, which he said are allowing Israel to undertake “illegal actions”, to hold it accountable. “We will establish a special new cable auto tourism project starting from The First Station Complex to Dung Gate”, he said, “we will approve building an elevator to the Western Wall making it handicapped accessible”.

The Ruderman Family Foundation praised the Cabinet decision to build the elevator and make the Western Wall more accessible to people with disabilities.