1 of 3 Escaped Prentiss County Inmates Captured

A manhunt was on Friday for two inmates who escaped from a county jail in MS – as a fellow inmate was captured just across the state line in Alabama. Deputies are stopping vehicles in the area while they search for the men.

David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey escaped from a Prentiss County, Mississippi jail Thursday morning.

Authorities were chasing the suspects earlier this morning.

A lead on the whereabouts of the men took investigators to Cherokee, Ala., where they spotted at least two of the escapees in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate PX1-770.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Mississippi, Glasco was charged with sexual battery, Brown was charged with possession of stolen property, and Lindsey was charged with burglary. They are now organizing a search effort in the northern end of Riverton Rose Trail. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and weighing 165 pounds.

U.S. Marshals, the Cherokee Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department were among the teams assisting with the search, aided by police dogs and a helicopter.