13 dead in Turkish military helicopter crash

The Cougar type helicopter hit a high-voltage power line after taking off from a base east of Sirnak, near the border with Iraq.

Bahceli also stressed the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism, the party said.

A Turkish Cougar military helicopter crashed just moments after takeoff in the Kurdish majority province of Sirnak, killing all 13 soldiers aboard.

The helicopter crashed at 8.55pm local time, the military said, adding that an investigation was under way.

Other media reports said there were six other officers on board.

Turkey’s chief of staff, General Hulusi Akar, had travelled to the region on the same night to carry out an inspection on site.

Search and rescue units have reportedly been dispatched to the area.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 during which over 40,000 people have been killed.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said Defence Minister Fikri Isik was travel to Sirnak today, while presidential sources said President Tayyip Erdogan had been briefed on the crash following a National Security Council meeting earlier on Wednesday.